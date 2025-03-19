Compass Ion Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1,905.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,053 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises about 1.1% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

IBIT stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.