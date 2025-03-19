Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $81,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $240.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.12. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

