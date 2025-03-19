Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

