Cibc World Markets Corp Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.08.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average is $133.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

