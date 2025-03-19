Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $96.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $96,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

