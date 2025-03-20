10,362 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Argentarii LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $430,762.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,004.42. The trade was a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,496.04. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,259 shares of company stock worth $1,116,170. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $8.09 on Thursday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.42 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. Research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

