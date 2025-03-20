Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 3,985 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $3,247,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Shares of TTWO opened at $208.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average is $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $218.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

