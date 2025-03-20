Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 765 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HVT opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $349.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $184.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.84 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

