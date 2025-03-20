Stokes Family Office LLC Has $214,000 Stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 406,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 164,398 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 457,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 39,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 361,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.32 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

