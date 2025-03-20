Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $269,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen raised Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

