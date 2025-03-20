Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.