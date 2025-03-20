Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 68,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 79,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.05.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

