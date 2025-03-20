Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 704 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after buying an additional 404,868 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $54.95 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

