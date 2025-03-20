American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Posts Earnings Results

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%.
ARL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $223.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
