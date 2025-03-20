Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $148.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.