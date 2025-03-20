Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
PEY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 72,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,682. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
