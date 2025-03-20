Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

PEY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 72,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,682. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

