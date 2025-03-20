Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 9,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 15,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0353 dividend. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 84.74%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

