Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.01) and last traded at GBX 381 ($4.96). 226,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 367,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.50 ($4.91).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
In related news, insider Keith Sadler bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,008.98). Insiders own 41.45% of the company’s stock.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
