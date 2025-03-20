Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.01) and last traded at GBX 381 ($4.96). 226,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 367,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.50 ($4.91).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Warpaint London Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of £301.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 434.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.94.

In related news, insider Keith Sadler bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,008.98). Insiders own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

