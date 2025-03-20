Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Stock Price Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 39,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 45,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

(Get Free Report)

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.