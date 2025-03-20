Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Trading Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 30 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.
Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $108.28 million and a PE ratio of 28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.
About Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF
The SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (HECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies positioned to capitalize on opportunities within the blockchain and crypto industries, while also gaining crypto exposure through ETFs and futures contracts.
