Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 432.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Creekside Partners increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 343,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,394,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.