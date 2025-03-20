CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of CVBF opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVBF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

