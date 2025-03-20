William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 506,706 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 506,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 7.5 %

HIMS stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $4,353,755.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,796.90. This represents a 42.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,034,506 shares of company stock worth $36,635,024 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.