PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in LG Display were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,371,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70,081 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE LPL opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.67). LG Display had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

