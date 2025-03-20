Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Scholastic has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.13 million, a PE ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 1.10.

About Scholastic

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.