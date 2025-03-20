Hotel Stocks To Research – March 19th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, and Kraft Heinz are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares issued by companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and other lodging facilities. Their performance is closely tied to economic conditions, travel trends, and tourism demand, making them a specialized segment of the broader hospitality sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded up $108.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,580.19. The stock had a trading volume of 111,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,803.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,691.22. The company has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. 14,430,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,141,073. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. 5,506,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,872. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

