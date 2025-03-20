Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 950 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

NOBL opened at $101.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $94.83 and a 1 year high of $108.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

