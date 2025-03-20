BluePointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.50. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

