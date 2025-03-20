Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.