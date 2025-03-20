Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 36.4% increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Midwich Group Trading Down 3.6 %

LON MIDW opened at GBX 217 ($2.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. Midwich Group has a 12 month low of GBX 216 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 450.13 ($5.86). The company has a market capitalization of £218.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.56.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 26.24 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Midwich Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts forecast that Midwich Group will post 36.9099991 EPS for the current year.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

