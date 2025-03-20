Brendan Thomas Cahill Buys 100,000 Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) Director Brendan Thomas Cahill purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.
Excellon Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TSE EXN opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78. Excellon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.
About Excellon Resources
