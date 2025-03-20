Brendan Thomas Cahill Buys 100,000 Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) Director Brendan Thomas Cahill purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EXN opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78. Excellon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

About Excellon Resources

Featured Stories

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

