Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading 14.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 314,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 424,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Willow Biosciences
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why Archer Aviation Stock Could Soar After Palantir Partnership
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- March Madness: Flutter Stock Is a Solid Bet on Sustained Growth
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Intel Stock Rallies on Leadership Change—Time to Buy or Wait?
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.