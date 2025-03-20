Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading 14.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 314,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 424,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

