Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Camping World alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Camping World

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 5,647.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Price Performance

Camping World stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. Camping World has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Equities analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.