Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 828,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 574,995 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,178,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 86,137 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

