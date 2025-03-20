Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Price Target at C$86.08

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BRP from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

About BRP

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. BRP has a 52-week low of C$53.02 and a 52-week high of C$102.46.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

