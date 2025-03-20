Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 331,043 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,010. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rubrik Stock Up 1.1 %

Rubrik stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a PE ratio of -5.14. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Rubrik’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter worth about $44,418,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter worth about $42,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

