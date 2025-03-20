Royce & Associates LP Sells 91,090 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,090 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 542,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,387,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,695,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,597,729.08. The trade was a 6.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

