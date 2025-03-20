Royce & Associates LP Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,613,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 271,782 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,608,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 602,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $563.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

