Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Lowered to $0.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.00 to $0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRGV

Energy Vault Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.51 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 73.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Energy Vault by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Vault by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.