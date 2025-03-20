Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

