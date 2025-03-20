BluePointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth $141,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GSBD opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

