Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EXE stock opened at $108.56 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $109.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.50 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,730,577.50. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

