Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.33.
Several research firms have recently commented on TPB. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
TPB opened at $57.85 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
