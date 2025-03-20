Condor Capital Management Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $975.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

