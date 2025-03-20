Condor Capital Management Purchases 163,934 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,934 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRTX opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $690.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 156.81, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

TPG RE Finance Trust ( NYSE:TRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

