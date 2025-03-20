Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,033,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,841,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.