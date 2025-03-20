Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 2.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,250,000 after buying an additional 4,633,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,885,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,441,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,720,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,916,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $253.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $228.59 and a 12-month high of $280.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.61.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

