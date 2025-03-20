Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Zacks reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 82,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,985. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

