British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. British Smaller Companies VCT2 had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 63.40%.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Stock Performance
Shares of LON BSC opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of -0.01. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75).
About British Smaller Companies VCT2
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than British Smaller Companies VCT2
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Aluminum Tariff Woes: Between 2 Stocks, 1 Shines Brighter
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Semtech Rallies on Earnings Beat—Is There More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.