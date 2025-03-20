TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

TriNet Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TNET traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,858. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $697,212.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,849.33. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in TriNet Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in TriNet Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in TriNet Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

